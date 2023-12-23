Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PAYO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Payoneer Global from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.71.

PAYO opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Payoneer Global has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $208.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.91 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 7.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total value of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 769,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 769,094 shares in the company, valued at $4,160,798.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tsafi Goldman sold 6,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $32,486.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 714,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,793,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,388 shares of company stock valued at $833,283 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 10.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 397.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 908,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 726,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 191.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,792,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,035,000 after buying an additional 16,940,356 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Payoneer Global during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 966,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after buying an additional 24,110 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

