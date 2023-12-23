Paz Maestas Sells 5,000 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of DXPE opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $39.89.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
