Paz Maestas Sells 5,000 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Stock

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) CMO Paz Maestas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $168,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 631,723 shares in the company, valued at $21,314,334.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $33.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $39.89.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in DXP Enterprises by 17.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DXP Enterprises in the third quarter worth about $457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXP Enterprises by 60.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 19,875 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 117.7% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Articles

