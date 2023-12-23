PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of PCTEL in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Get PCTEL alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PCTI

PCTEL Stock Performance

Shares of PCTI opened at $6.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.26 million, a P/E ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 0.35. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.37.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PCTEL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PCTEL by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PCTEL by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PCTEL by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PCTEL by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 763,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. 45.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PCTEL

(Get Free Report)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.