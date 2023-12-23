Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 2.4% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PepsiCo

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.