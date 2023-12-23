PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Trimmed by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.41. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

