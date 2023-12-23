PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Raised by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,402,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,704,000 after buying an additional 992,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.93.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PEP stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

