PFG Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PFG Advisors lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,386 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Intel by 98,521.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after purchasing an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $626,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.70. The stock has a market cap of $202.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.73 and a 1-year high of $48.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

