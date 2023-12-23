PFG Advisors Has $1.08 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

PFG Advisors reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

NYSE LLY opened at $570.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $587.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $535.59. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,768,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $130,169,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,404,028,326.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

