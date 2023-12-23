PFG Advisors Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PFG Advisors cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

MA opened at $424.12 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $337.69 and a 1-year high of $427.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $397.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $401.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.