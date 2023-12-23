PFG Advisors Has $1.14 Million Stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 98,401.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,777 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,840 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $131.56 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.74 and a 200-day moving average of $135.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.