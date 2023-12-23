PFG Advisors Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $156.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.66. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.