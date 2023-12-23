PFG Advisors Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,618 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,180 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,672,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 317,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

PAVE stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

