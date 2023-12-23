PFG Advisors Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,917 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after buying an additional 69,509,114 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15,288.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,392,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,683,000 after buying an additional 13,305,256 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $241,208,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $171,987,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,306,000.

GOVT stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

