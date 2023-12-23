PFG Advisors Sells 2,534 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,134 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in EOG Resources by 100,317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,629,243,000 after acquiring an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,791,379 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,845,000 after acquiring an additional 551,835 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $122.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $137.95.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

