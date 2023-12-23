PFG Advisors Sells 4,121 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,755 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $252.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $232.19 and a 200-day moving average of $247.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $293.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.24.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

