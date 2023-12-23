Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 179.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $160.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

