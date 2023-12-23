Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,548 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pfizer

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.