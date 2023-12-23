Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.29.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PSX

Phillips 66 Price Performance

PSX stock opened at $134.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $136.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.34 and its 200 day moving average is $112.29. The firm has a market cap of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.