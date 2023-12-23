Piper Sandler Raises Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Price Target to $10.00

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Enfusion in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

Shares of ENFN opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. Enfusion has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $12.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $44.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.95 million. Enfusion had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.67%. Analysts forecast that Enfusion will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Dan Groman sold 5,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 133,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,265.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Oleg Movchan sold 150,000 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $1,513,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,630,843.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,260,000 shares of company stock worth $12,469,800. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 2,435,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,324,000 after acquiring an additional 159,418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 770.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. 64.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

