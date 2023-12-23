Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,564,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $241,800.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %
Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.77.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Playa Hotels & Resorts
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- How to invest in an IRA in 6 simple steps
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- How many Roth IRAs can you have?
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.