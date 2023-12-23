Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,564,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,512,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $241,800.00.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.1 %

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 4.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9,710.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

