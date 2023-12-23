Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) vs. Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Free Report) and Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.1% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Workspace Group and Postal Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust 6.33% 1.37% 0.75%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workspace Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Postal Realty Trust 0 1 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Workspace Group and Postal Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Postal Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 14.63%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Workspace Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Workspace Group and Postal Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workspace Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Postal Realty Trust $53.33 million 5.92 $3.85 million $0.13 111.85

Postal Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Workspace Group.

Summary

Postal Realty Trust beats Workspace Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential. We have a unique combination of a highly effective and scalable operating platform, a portfolio of distinctive properties, and an ownership model that allows us to offer true flexibility. We provide customers with blank canvas space to create a home for their business, alongside leases that give them the freedom to easily scale up and down within our well-connected, extensive portfolio. We are inherently sustainable – we invest across the capital, breathing new life into old buildings and creating hubs of economic activity that help flatten London's working map. We work closely with our local communities to ensure we make a positive and lasting environmental and social impact, creating value over the long term. Workspace was established in 1987, has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, is a FTSE 250 listed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and a member of the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA). Workspace is a registered trademark of Workspace Group PLC, London, UK.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,800 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

