Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Receives $219.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.20.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica by 110.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,200,000 after buying an additional 236,051 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Primerica by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,142,000 after buying an additional 174,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Primerica in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRI stock opened at $205.67 on Monday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $220.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.74 and its 200-day moving average is $202.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

