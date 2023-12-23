ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Sold by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC lowered its stake in ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort Euro were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,805,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro in the first quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Euro by 14.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter.

EUO stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. ProShares UltraShort Euro has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $32.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.94.

The ProShares UltraShort Euro (EUO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Dollar per Euro index. The fund provides a -200% exposure to the daily performance of the EUR spot price against the US dollar as measured by Bloomberg. EUO was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

