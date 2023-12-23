PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PTCT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTCT

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.81. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. Analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Pierre Gravier bought 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,797. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,945,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,058,000 after purchasing an additional 393,012 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $672,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 129.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 207,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.