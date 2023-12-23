Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $119.59 and a one year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after buying an additional 34,364 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,316,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

