Radnor Capital Management LLC Invests $203,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,520,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,966,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $55.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $44.35 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,735 shares of company stock worth $12,457,510 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.