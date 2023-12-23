Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after buying an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $526,026,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $440,020,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 109,668.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $236,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $242.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $244.78. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.14.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 13,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $2,868,546.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,966.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

