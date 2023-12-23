Rajesh Vashist Sells 1,000 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,706,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SiTime Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of SITM stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.87. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $81.09 and a twelve month high of $142.88.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.69 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 38.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SiTime in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 20.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its position in SiTime by 479.5% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

