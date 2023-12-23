Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Trading 8% Higher

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.12 and last traded at $70.12. 245,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,386,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.92.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.60.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.20 million. Rambus had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 63.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $574,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,541.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiko Higashi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,406. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Rambus in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

