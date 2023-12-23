Raymond James Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$71.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$42.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$49.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.20.

Cameco Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CCO stock opened at C$57.88 on Wednesday. Cameco has a 12 month low of C$30.02 and a 12 month high of C$63.12. The stock has a market cap of C$25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$50.60.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco will post 2.2430815 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. In related news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 29,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.43, for a total value of C$1,720,120.77. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.37, for a total transaction of C$61,370.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,496,919. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

