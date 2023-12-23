Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RRR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a positive rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.59.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 159.42% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.