Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) PT Raised to $54.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:RRR opened at $52.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.10. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $37.82 and a one year high of $53.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $411.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.87 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 159.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRR. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Red Rock Resorts by 601.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.