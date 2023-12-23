Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,525 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 3,238.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $393,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 55,402 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $393,354.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 19,312 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $125,721.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,018.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,714 shares of company stock worth $641,975. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.63. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.06 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 957.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RDFN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Redfin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RDFN

About Redfin

(Free Report)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Featured Stories

