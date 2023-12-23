ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Price Target Raised to $8.00

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho began coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.15.

ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

Shares of ReNew Energy Global stock opened at $7.49 on Wednesday. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $13,962,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 119,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 386.8% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 69,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in ReNew Energy Global by 945.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 130,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 118,169 shares in the last quarter. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

