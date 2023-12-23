Reviewing American Well (NYSE:AMWL) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for American Well and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Well 0 5 2 0 2.29 Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Well currently has a consensus price target of $3.71, indicating a potential upside of 147.97%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American Well is more favorable than Marchex.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Well -257.20% -33.76% -28.77% Marchex -24.78% -26.43% -20.31%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares American Well and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

49.6% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Marchex shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of American Well shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Marchex shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

American Well has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Well and Marchex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Well $277.19 million 1.55 -$270.43 million ($2.45) -0.61 Marchex $52.17 million 1.21 -$8.24 million ($0.29) -5.03

Marchex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Well. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Well, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marchex beats American Well on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers telehealth urgent care; primary care; chronic care; digital therapy; teledermatology; manage Medicaid; behavior health; online nutrition counselling; sleep; women's health; employee assistance program therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, hospital TV kits, and telehealth tablets. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

