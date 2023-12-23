Reviewing Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS)

Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX – Get Free Report) and Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Winland and Senseonics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics 1 0 1 0 2.00

Senseonics has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Senseonics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics is more favorable than Winland.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Senseonics $16.39 million 19.34 $142.12 million ($0.09) -6.67

This table compares Winland and Senseonics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Senseonics has higher revenue and earnings than Winland.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.6% of Senseonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Winland shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Senseonics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Winland has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Winland and Senseonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winland N/A N/A N/A Senseonics -158.75% -111.66% -28.88%

Summary

Senseonics beats Winland on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winland

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring devices to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for industries including health and medical, grocery and food services, and commercial and industrial, as well as agriculture and residential. Winland Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

