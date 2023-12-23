Roger E. Susi Sells 5,000 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,844,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of IRMD stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $584.22 million, a P/E ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.21 million. IRadimed had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 25.92%. Analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. IRadimed’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IRadimed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 11.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 495,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRadimed by 16.8% during the first quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

