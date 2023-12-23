Roth Mkm Cuts Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Price Target to $59.00

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Roth Mkm from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.33.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FC

Franklin Covey Price Performance

NYSE:FC opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $558.82 million, a P/E ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $49.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $41.27.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $77.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 8.7% in the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 48,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 43.9% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 54.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 9,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Covey

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.