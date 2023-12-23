Roth Mkm Raises Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target to $21.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Roth Mkm from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RVLV. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Revolve Group from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of RVLV opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

