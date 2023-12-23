Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $142.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Argus from $95.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s previous close.

RCL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.64.

NYSE:RCL opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $301,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

