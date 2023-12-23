Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) COO Sells $151,289.40 in Stock

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $110.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.47.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RHP. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,307,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,809,000 after buying an additional 216,137 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

