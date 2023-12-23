Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $7.16 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 2.6% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 783,402 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $186,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 43.0% in the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 124,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 5,907.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 221,012 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,486,000 after acquiring an additional 217,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.03 and its 200-day moving average is $240.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.52 and a 52-week high of $263.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 14th. HSBC began coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.67.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total transaction of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,358,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,311 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,891 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

