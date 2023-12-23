Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $257.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.61.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday.

Salesforce stock opened at $266.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.84, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $226.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.20. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $127.59 and a 1 year high of $268.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total transaction of $3,991,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total transaction of $2,556,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.08, for a total value of $3,991,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,516,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,461,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 875,552 shares of company stock valued at $199,988,633. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

