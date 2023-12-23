Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.25.

SASR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on SASR

Sandy Spring Bancorp Stock Up 1.2 %

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $26.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.79. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.52 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 19.17%. Equities analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 27.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after purchasing an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in Central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington, DC It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.