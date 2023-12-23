Sara Bay Financial Has $1.86 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sara Bay Financial lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 26.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 30,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 21.1% during the third quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% during the third quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 1.5 %

AbbVie stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.49. The company has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.86%.

About AbbVie



AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

