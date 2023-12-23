Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SOAGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SOAGY

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

SOAGY stock opened at $74.16 on Friday. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $68.75.

(Get Free Report

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.