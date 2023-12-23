Scotiabank Boosts Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target to $46.25

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $46.25 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BN. CIBC lowered their price target on Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Shares of BN stock opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,334.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $40.40.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently -899.70%.

In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $492,222.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,368,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,023,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,558,058 shares of company stock worth $11,644,139. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

