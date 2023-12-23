Scotiabank Raises Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $42.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $37.50 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.10.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 1.0 %

BAM opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $40.01.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 51.79% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.65%.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 106.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

