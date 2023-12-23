SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.57. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.22 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. Barclays dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $162.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.00.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

