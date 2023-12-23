SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 34,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $133.04.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

